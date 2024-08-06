Protecting What Matters 08.06.2024

Protecting What Matters with Barry J. Fisher. The goal of this show is to help listeners become better shoppers and buyers of services and products designed to protect various aspects of our lives and businesses. These will include insurance, wealth creation and management, health, medical, as well as personal wellbeing and safety. Please call into the show with questions (805) 238-5775 (KPRL) or email: [email protected].

Today’s Guest(s):

*Ranelle Baldwin, President SLO County Lincoln Club. Ranelle will share her Republican National Convention experience. The SLO County Lincoln Club history, mission and the role it plays in local elections. Upcoming Membership Mixer featuring Dan Dow & other local political leaders.

*Ryan Brown & Todd Helmus of RAND Corporation. History of the RAND Corporation and its role in research and national security. Counter terrorism research from their experiences in Afghanistan & Middle East. Extremism in America.