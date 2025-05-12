Paso Robles Celebrating Bike to Work Day May 13th – 5.12.2025

The city of Paso Robles, in celebration of national bike month, will be holding a Bike To Work Day this Tuesday from 9:30 am to 12 pm.

The event will be held in the city park at the north county farmers market. City staff will be present to provide information about existing and upcoming bicycle and pedestrian infrastructure projects.

Attendees will also receive free bike safety inspections, and be given the chance meet members of the Paso Robles police department’s bike patrol unit. The first 20 cyclists to arrive will receive a free breakfast burrito.

All attendees will be given the chance to spin a wheel for bike-themed prizes.