San Ramon Off-Ramp Closed May 13th-15th in Atascadero 5.09.205

Atascadero’s public works announced there will be a temporary closure of the highway 101 northbound off-ramp at San Ramon road.

The closure will go from May 13th through the 15th. Motorists are encouraged to use the Del Rio road offramp during this time. Message and directional signs will be posted, according to public works.

The closure is due to paving work on El Camino Real at the intersection with the San Ramon off-ramp; El Camino Real will be reduced to one lane with flaggers during this time as well.

The San Ramon on-ramp at the intersection will remain open during this period.