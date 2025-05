Early Sunday morning, CHP received reports of a three vehicle crash on highway 41, at the intersection of Creston and La Panza road.

A tan chevrolet truck, a grey ford minivan, and a grey SUV were all involved in the collision. CHP says the collision resulted in major injuries for two people.

CHP was forced to close traffic in both directions so a medevac helicopter could land at the scene.

No further information is available at this time.