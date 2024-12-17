Protecting What Matters 12.17.2024

Protecting What Matters with Barry J. Fisher. The goal of this show is to help listeners become better shoppers and buyers of services and products designed to protect various aspects of our lives and businesses. These will include insurance, wealth creation and management, health, medical, as well as personal wellbeing and safety. Please call into the show with questions (805) 238-5775 (KPRL) or email: [email protected].

Today’s Guest(s):

*Henry Rodgers, Chief National Correspondent for the Daily Caller. Jay Leach, Kalan Clark & Jake Fredricks PWM Multigenerational Panel. Washington DC, Update – Cabinet nominations, DOGE, Congress, the President Elect. The Daniel Penny & Luigi Mangione stories – has ‘victimhood’ been flipped on its head? Cultural, leadership and financial changes in America & fractious world.