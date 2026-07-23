Public Information Session For Future of Diablo Canyon 07.21.2026

The county of San Luis Obispo invites residents to attend an informational session on the possible extension of Diablo Canyon power plant’s operation through 2045.

The session will be held Thursday, July 30th from 6 to 9 pm at the Katcho Achadjian government center in San Luis Obispo. PG&E representatives will provide updates on plant operations, safety systems, seismic monitoring, fuel storage, and regulatory oversight. Key speakers will also present information associated with the proposed extension and economic impacts.

The meeting will also be streamed live at slo-span.org for those who cannot attend in person.