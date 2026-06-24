Republican Party of SLO Releases Statement on “Eradicate MAGA” Remarks 06.24.2026

The San Luis Obispo county republican party has released a statement in response to a quote from SLO county democratic party chair Tom Fulks during a town hall on June 6th.

Fulks was quoted by the San Luis Obispo Tribune saying: “We care about our community, and we want to eradicate MAGA from every corner of our democracy.” The statement from the republican party of San Luis Obispo says they “strongly reject this type of rhetoric,” and asked for the elected officials who attended the event to clarify “whether they support or reject the statement.”

The release also says: “we encourage all citizens of San Luis Obispo county… to reject divisive rhetoric and recommit themselves to the principles of civil discourse, mutual respect, and democratic participation.”