PRAGA Reviewing Appeals to Landowner Fee Study 06.24.2026

The Paso Robles area groundwater authority will be meeting this afternoon at 4 pm in the Norris room at Centennial park.

In PRAGA’s previous meeting, they approved the prop 26 groundwater sustainability fee, authorizing the placement of charges on the county property tax roll at a rate of $22.90 per acre foot of consumptive groundwater use.

In its meeting this afternoon, the board will review the thirty appeals they received regarding the calculations of these fees. Staff is recommending the board to approve 12 of the appeals. The agenda contains a detailed summary of each appeal, which appeal the calculated amount of groundwater use, claim the consumed use is not groundwater, or challenge the fee’s authority.

You can attend the meeting in person, or watch online.