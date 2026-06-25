SLO County Airport Establishes Onsite Apiary 06.25.2026

The San Luis Obispo county airport has announced a partnership with Cal Poly college of agriculture, food, and environmental sciences.

The partnership establishes an onsite apiary, that is now producing locally sourced honey, available for purchase in the terminal. The apiary is maintained with Cal Poly’s beekeeping class students and faculty, contributing to a healthier local ecosystem with the hives.

The apiary site is located on undevelopable airport land. Director of airports, Courtney Johnson said “this new partnership helps promote our unique, environmentally conscious identity to all our passengers while benefiting the local ecosystem through student education.”