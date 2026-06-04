SLOCOG Advances Half-Cent Sales Tax to November 2026 Ballot 06.04.2026

The San Luis Obispo council of governments voted to place the local roads first transportation tax on the November 2026 ballot.

SLOCOG says the decision came from a 10 – 2 vote from its board of directors. The proposed measure would levy a half-cent sales tax in San Luis Obispo county that would go to a fund for dedicated transportation improvements.

SLOCOG says if approved by the voters, “the measure would provide an estimated $35 million a year in local funding for road repairs, safety improvements, congestion relief, transit, safe routes to school, and mobility programs for seniors, veterans, and people with disabilities.”

SLOCOG says the measure “was developed in response to an approximate $2.3 billion funding gap identified in the SLOCOG board-approved 2023 regional transportation plan.”