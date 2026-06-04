San Miguel CSD Seeking Candidates For Board of Directors 06.04.2026

The San Miguel CSD-BOD

The San Miguel Community Services District is seeking candidates to fill three seats for its board of directors in the November election.

San Miguel is an unincorporated community in SLO county with about 2,800 residents, located 7 miles north of the city of Paso Robles. The district provides fire services, street lighting and landscaping, wastewater collection and treatment, portable water production and distribution, and solid waste services.

The board consists of five members with staggered four-year terms, and meet every fourth Thursday at 6 pm in San Miguel’s senior center. Of the three available seats, two are four-year terms from December 2026 to December 2030. One is a two-year term beginning in December, and ending in 2028.

The nomination period for declaration of candidacy forums runs from July 13th to August 7, 2026.