Sound Off – Mon 07/27/2026 – The Boys From Brookside

Tune in to the longest running talk show on the Central Coast. Sound Off guest(s): *The Boys From Brookside. Post navigationPreviousPrevious post:Woods Humane Society to Double Donations in August, Up to $25K – 07.27.2026Related postsThe Morning Exchange – Mon 07/27/2026July 27, 2026Gear Head Radio w/Jimmy Purdy from Shift’N Gears 07.25.2026July 27, 2026Open Mic Friday – 07/24/2026July 24, 2026The Morning Exchange – Fri 07/24/2026July 24, 2026Sound Off – Thu 07/23/2026 – Greg Herning, Bailey Flinkenjer & Greg GrewalJuly 23, 2026The Morning Exchange – Thu 07/23/2026July 23, 2026