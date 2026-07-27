Woods Humane Society to Double Donations in August, Up to $25K – 07.27.2026

With the help of a matching donation from the Marianne and Stacy Cocks Fund, under the community foundation of San Luis Obispo county, all donations to Woods Humane Society in the month of August will be doubled, up to $25,000.

The organization hopes to help fund-raise as the shelter faces rising costs and continued growth in the number of homeless puppies and kittens, many of whom require specialized care to survive.

Donations can be made online at: woodshumane.org, or in person at the Woods Humane San Luis Obispo or Atascadero locations.