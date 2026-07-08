Sound Off – Wed 07/08/2026 – Shannon Kessler & Greg Burt

Karen Velie hosts “Sound Off” every Wednesday and Thursday. Karen brings a diverse range of guests to talk about the issues that affect us most. Tune in to the longest running talk show on the Central Coast – now in its sixth decade.

Sound Off guest(s):

*Shannon Kessler, state assembly candidate, discussing her views on women’s sports and her opponent Dawn Addis’ bill.

*Greg Burt, with the California Family Council, will discuss the Addis bill – which would bar sex offenders from running for office, unless in some cases when the victims are children.