Vegetation Fire Burns 500 Acres in Rural San Luis Obispo County 07.08.2026

A vegetation fire broke out in rural San Luis Obispo county east of Santa Margarita near the county line, north of the Carizzo Plains.

Crews responded at about 3 pm, and the fire quickly reached over 100 acres, growing at a moderate speed and threatening nearby solar panels. The fire continued to grow past 300 acres at about 1 hour later, with temporary evacuation orders in effect. By 5 pm, fire officials confirmed the blaze was 20% contained, which quickly rose to 60%. The last update given by Cal Fire on their incidents page for the blaze was 8 pm yesterday, at 80% containment and 543 acres.

All evacuation orders have been lifted as well. 1 structure has been damaged from the incident.