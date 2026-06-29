Upcoming Camp Cinder Firefighting Camp For Young Women 06.29.2026

News Release – June 27th – Camp Cinder 2026

About 30 high school students from across the state will participate in Camp Cinder in San Luis Obispo.

This four-day firefighting camp will be held June 29th through July 2nd, designed to inspire young women with hands-on experience and exposure to careers in firefighting services. The camp’s activities will take place at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo, Cal Fire training facilities, and Avila Beach.

Campers will participate in water rescue operations, CPR training, structural and wildland firefighting tactics, physical agility training, and more.

The camp’s intention is for its participants to leave with the confidence to pursue careers in firefighting, or other professions they choose.