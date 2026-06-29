Senator Schiff Secures Federal Grants For Atascadero Fire Station 06.29.2026

Senator Adam Schiff’s office says he has secured a nearly $1.4 million federal investment grants for two central California emergency preparedness projects.

Schiff’s office says he secured $1 million in federal investments for the city of Atascadero to equip a new fire station, which will house an emergency operations center to help mitigate the threat of wildfires in a high-risk region. The rest of the grant money will go to the city of Lompoc for an emergency center.

Senator Schiff said “one of my top priorities in the senate is protecting Californians from the threat of wildfires and ensuring we do all we can to prepare for and mitigate the risks of all natural disasters.”