USDA Confirms 12 Cases of New World Screw Worm in US 07.03.2026

The US Department of Agriculture has confirmed 12 cases of new world screw worm, or NWS, within the United States as of June 15th.

Confirmed detections include eight cattle cases, two goat herds, one flock of sheep in Texas, and a dog in New Mexico. The California Farm Bureau says the risk to the state remains low, but producers should remain informed and vigilant.

NWS is a parasitic fly whose larvae infest living animals by burrowing into their flesh, and feeding on living tissue. If left untreated, infestations can cause severe injury and death. The news was successfully eradicated in 1966 using sterile insect release programs.

The California Farm Bureau encourages livestock owners to inspect livestock, horses, and pets daily for wounds or unusual fly activity. Clean, treat, and cover wounds immediately.