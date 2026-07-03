SLO County Fourth of July Activities 07.03.2026

Multiple fourth of July festivities and events are available across San Luis Obispo county for residents to enjoy this Saturday.

The Independence Day celebration in Cayucos kicks off with a sculpture contest at 4 am, finishing at 10 am to go along with the fourth of July parade on 7th street. At 9 pm will be the fireworks show.

Paso Robles will be holding its annual festival at Barney Schwartz park from 4 to 9 pm with live entertainment from Garden Party and Steppin’ Out. The fireworks show will begin at 9.

Atascadero’s 4th of July Music Festival starts at 2 pm at the lake park bandstand, with local food, wine, craft beer, a light show, and the tunes of rock n’ roll, bluegrass, and newgrass.

Templeton’s fourth of July parade starts at 9:30 am at the Templeton park, and will circle around Crocker st., S. Main street, and Gibson road.

The city of Morro Bay will be holding a drone show tonight instead of fireworks. Festivities will run from 6 to 9:30 pm at Tidelands park, with the show scheduled at 9 pm.