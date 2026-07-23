Woman Arrested in San Luis Obispo For Elder & Child Abuse 07.23.2026

San Luis Obispo police arrested a woman early yesterday morning while responding to a family disturbance report.

At about 12:35 am, officers were dispatched to the 1500 block of Palm street. They learned an adult female had allegedly assaulted her elderly mother and a juvenile during an altercation inside the residence. The juvenile ran from the house, and the adult female locked herself in a bathroom, remaining there until officers arrived.

The suspect, identified as 40-year-old Aubrie Hilstein, was taken into custody without incident. The victim was evaluated and treated for her injuries at the scene. Hilstein was arrested and booked at the county jail for felony elder abuse and battery, and misdemeanor child abuse.