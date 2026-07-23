SLO County Reports Decreased Homelessness 07.23.2026

San Luis Obispo county has released the full findings of its 2026 point in time count, showing a slight decrease in homelessness.

The annual point-in-time count (PIT) is a collaboration across multiple cities in the county, conducted by volunteers to gauge homeless figures. The report says there has been a 42% reduction in un-sheltered homelessness, and a 22% reduction in total homelessness, over the past four years. Despite these numbers, the report still cites a “persistent challenge,” saying nearly one-third of the individuals met the federal definition of chronic homelessness. 84% of interviewed un-shetlered individuals experienced homelessness for more than one year.

“Continued momentum will require expanding permanent supportive housing for those experiencing chronic homelessness, reinforcing behavioral health and substance use treatment partnerships, improving engagement… and deepening collaboration.”

The full report can be found on the county’s website.