13th Annual Morro Bay Witches & Warlocks Paddle This Saturday 10.24.2025

Come celebrate the 13th annual Bewitching Morro Bay Witches and Warlocks paddle this Saturday, October 25th.

The event starts at noon, and participants will meet at Coleman Park, located at the north end of Embarcadero. Witches and warlocks will then take to the waters of Morro Bay against the backdrop of Morro Rock, and may be joined by sea otters, sea lions, and perhaps even a humpback whale or two.

Last year’s witches paddle brought in over 400 attendees. For more information, you can visit: morrobay.org.