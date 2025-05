Seven Oaks VMP 5.15.25

Cal Fire San Luis Obispo, in cooperation with other agencies and private landowners, will begin a series of prescribed burns Tuesday, May 20th at around 10 am.

The burns will take place around 20 minutes east of Santa Margarita, near the intersection of Seven Oaks way between Las Pilitas and Parkhill road.

The burn will go through around 25 acres of vegetation to reduce the risk of catastrophic wildfires.