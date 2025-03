Three positions are open for the San Luis Obispo county air pollution control district: engineer member, engineer alternate, and public alternate.

The board says they are a quasi-judicial body that hears requests concerning air quality public nuisance issues, and variance from rules in regulated industries.

Members must include a registered professional engineer & two members of the public.

Applications for these positions will be accepted until April 30th, and can be found at: slocleanair.org