911 Outage Affects San Luis Obispo County 8.26.2025

Callers across central California were experiencing 911 issues yesterday, including in San Luis Obispo county.

The sheriff’s office says calls were being delivered correctly to dispatch, but the phone number and location of the caller were not being generated automatically. This means dispatchers did not have access to a call back number or location of the caller, and were unable to send help to where it’s needed.

The sheriff’s office first reported this issue at around 6 pm yesterday, and at 8:11 pm, reported that the system had been resolved.

If anyone in the county experiences issues with the 911 system, they are advised to call the sheriff’s office directly at non-emergency dispatch lines: (805) 781 – 4550.