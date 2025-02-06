AARP Offering Free Tax Services in San Luis Obispo County 2.06.2025

AARP Foundation will be offering residents in San Luis Obispo county free tax preparation services for the 2025 tax season.

Services are not limited to AARP members, and there is no age requirement for eligibility. Services are to assist low to moderate-income residents, and are available from February 1st through April 10th.

There are nine service locations in San Luis Obispo county, including in Paso Robles and Atascadero.

Services are for appointments only; you can go to: ccfreetax.org to make an appointment.