Affordable Housing 06.09.2022

On Tuesday, the supervisors voted 3-1 to repeal the Inclusionary Housing Ordinance.

That required developers to include 8% affordable housing in their projects or to pay a fee.

Supervisors Peschong, Debbie Arnold and Lynn Compton all voted for the repeal. Supervisor Bruce Gibson cast the lone vote in favor of the affordable housing ordinance. Supervisor Dawn Ortiz-Legg abstained but said she’s working with developers to support construction of affordable housing in the county.

The majority saying that developers would simply pass those fees onto home buyers, and that pushes upward the cost of housing in the county.