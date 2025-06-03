Almond Acres Charter Academy 8th Grade Promotion Ceremony 6.03.2025

24.25 Graduation Press Release

Almond Acres Charter Academy is proud to announce the Promotion Ceremony for its 8th grade students will be held tonight at 6 in the multipurpose room on campus.

The public is welcome to observe the ceremony, as Almond Acres commemorates the many accomplishments of its students. The graduating class of Almond Acres 2025 will be future Bearcats or Templeton Eagles.

Almond Acres is a public, tuition-free K – 8 school that provides an additional choice in public education for families in northern San Luis Obispo county.