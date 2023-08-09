Annual Stuff the Bus Drive Tomorrow in Paso 08.09.2023

United Way of San Luis Obispo will be hosting its annual “Stuff the Bus” back-to-school event tomorrow in Paso Robles.

The event will go from 3 to 6 in the afternoon at Walmart in Paso Robles. Suggested supply donations are: backpacks, pens and pencils, glue sticks, highlighters, notebooks, binders, and more. A full list of suggested supply donation and collection sites can be found on the United Way’s San Luis Obispo’s website.

Other “Stuff the Bus” events will be throughout San Luis Obispo county from the 10th to the 13th in Arroyo Grande, the city of San Luis Obispo, Atascadero, and Cambria. Multiple volunteer shifts for each still needed.