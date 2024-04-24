Atascadero Man Sentenced to Prison For Molestation of 2 Children 04.24.2024

The county district attorney’s office announced that 47-year-old Christopher Wayne Clark has been sentenced to 70 years to life in state prison for his guilty plea to five counts of child molestation on two separate children.

A release by the DA’s office says that Clark’s crimes occurred in Atascadero during two periods of time between 2001 and 2005, and then between 2010 and 2012, where he reportedly victimsed two separate children under the age of 14.

Deputy district attorney Kimberly Dittrich commended the courage of the two victims in reporting Clark’s crimes.