Cuesta Offering Its Students a Clerk-Recorder’s Office Summer Internship 04.24.2024

The county clerk-recorder’s office announced that it has partnered with Cuesta College to offer a unique summer internship opportunity.

Students will be given the chance to work in local government during the months leading up to the 2024 general election. The student will be given hands-on learning opportunities in election planning, community outreach, and document development, among other subjects.

The position is open to any student enrolled at Cuesta college, and will be required to work on-site at the Katcho Achadjian government center for 8 to 10 hours a week.