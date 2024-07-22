Another Sewage Spill in Pismo Beach Near Beachcomber Drive

On Friday afternoon, the city of Pismo Beach reported a main line behind a residence broke, and released sewage into the street and a storm drain.

The county public health department says the spill was around 120 gallons. Public health says an ocean water sample was collected at the nearest beach access point from the storm drain at South Beachcomber drive, and that the county’s environmental health services divsion advises contact with the area should be avoided until there are acceptable levels of bacteria in sample results.

Pismo beach utilities eventually cleaned up and repaired the spill.

This is the second sewage spill in Pismo Beach this month.