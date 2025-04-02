SLO County Receives $1.6 Mil Fed Grant to Address Homelessness 4.02.2025

A 1.6 million dollar funding grant has been awarded to the San Luis Obispo county continuum of care from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

The county office of homeless services says this grant will go towards addressing homelessness across three key projects in the county.

Around $875,000 will go to transitions mental health association, which prioritizes those with disabilities who were previously homeless. About $261,000 will go to People’s Self Help Housing, helping support 64 households in supporting housing projects.

About $312,000 will go to CAPSLO for the coordinated entry system, which serves as a key entry point to homeless services, including prevention and diversion assistance.