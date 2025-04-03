Lineup For Paso Robles Concerts in the Park Released 4.03.2025

Concerts in the Park 2025 Lineup Press Release

Concerts in the park will be returning this year to the downtown city park in Paso Robles, kicking off Thursday, June 12th. Each concert will start at 6 pm in the downtown city park on most Thursday nights, running until August 28th. The Rec Foundation has released this year’s lineup:

June 12th – the first band to kick off concerts will be Leslie & The Soul Shakers (Rhythm & Blues)

June 26th – Monte Mills & The Lucky Horseshoe Band (country, rock n’ roll).

July 10th – Ghost Monster (pop, rock).

July 17th – Rayford Bros (rockabilly, Americana).

July 31st – Hot October (bluegrass).

August 7th – 90’s Babiez (pop, R&B, hip-hop).

August 14th – Way Out West (country).

August 21st – Rosebud (rock, jam band).

August 28th – and closing things out will be Joy Bonner Band (rock, pop).

J. Lohr wine, Firestone beer, and of course water and soda, will be available for purchase during concerts. Beverage sales will support the Rec Foundation. Sponsorships are also still available. Interested sponsors can contact Wyatt Lund at (805) 237- 3990, or email [email protected].