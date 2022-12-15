Assault in Atascadero 12.15.2022

Yesterday afternoon, Atascadero police responded to allegations of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 6500 block of Morro Road.

A man had reportedly picked up a 2 x 4 and unlawfully entered an abandoned building. Police officers and sheriff’s deputies surrounded the building, but the suspect refused to communicate with officers.

After numerous attempts to communicate with him failed, the offices arrested him with the use of a K-9 and taser.

He’s identified as 59-year-old Gary Staub of Atascadero. He was transported to Twin Cities Hospital.

After he was treated for his injuries he was booked at the SLO county jail on charges of terrorist threats, burglary assault and resisting arrest.