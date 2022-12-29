Asylum Seekers 12.29.2022

Immigrants hoping to walk across the border from Mexico are growing in number.

Many anticipated that Title 42 would be lifted, and that would open the floodgates for immigration.

Title 42 was a Trump-era rule that turned away migrants as a public health threat.

Tuesday, the supervisor court ruled on a 5-4 vote to keep Title 42 in place. The court agrees to hear arguments in February from republican states, who still perceive the rush of millions of immigrants from Central and South America as a threat to the health of citizens here in the US.