Atascadero Arrest 3.11.2021

Atascadero police arrested a 20-year-old Bakersfield man who had just been released from prison.

Brian Perales was driving a vehicle with no registration or paperwork. He had a handgun in the glove box, which is illegal because he had a felony conviction.

As the investigation progressed Perales tried to run away, and a struggle ensued. He was detained, but he and the arresting officers sustained minor injuries.

Perales was arrested on a variety of charges including resisting an officer and being a felon in possession of a fire arm. He was booked in the county jail.