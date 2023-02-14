Atascadero City Council 02.14.2023

Atascadero city council meets tonight at the rotunda.

The meeting will begin at 6:00, and it may end before seven.

The council will get an update on city affairs from city manager Rachelle Rickard.

Just one public hearing, an update on Calfornia building and fire code updates.

No management reports on the agenda.

There will be time provided for the community forum, which may include residents giving valentines to the mayor and city council members.

The Atascadero city council begins at six. You can year the meeting live here on KPRL.