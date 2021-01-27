Atascadero City Council 1.27.2021

The Atascadero city council met virtually last night.

City manager Rachelle Rickard talked about the study session for measure D-20, the 1% sales tax. The city is looking for input on how best to allocate that revenue. The study sessions solicit public input.

For more information go to the city’s website: atascadero.org.

Some good news from the meeting last night in Atascadero. The Charles Paddock Zoo will reopen on Friday. And this weekend is expected to be sunny, so that’s an option for this weekend.

You could visit the Charles Paddock Zoo in Atascadero.