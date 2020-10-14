Atascadero City Council 10.14.2020

An emotional meeting last night as the Atascadero City Council said farewell to Police Chief Jerel Haley, City Manager Rochelle Rickard telling the council Haley joined the city as chief nine years ago. His 29-year career in law enforcement included serving as a police officer in Santa Cruz and Santa Maria. Rickard said she’s said to see Chief Haley leave the city, but wished him luck in his new home in Hawaii.

Atascadero Mayor Heather Moreno also spoke highly of Chief Haley and repeated she would like him to stay. San Luis Obispo County Supervisor Debbie Arnold called in to thank the chief for a job well done.

Chief Haley spoke briefly. Haley talked warmly about the community of Atascadero and said his staff made his job easy. He said they were excellent police officers.

Haley ended his farewell speech with some words about law enforcement and how it is perceived today by the public. He said the badge his not tarnished, despite bad behavior from a few.

Atascadero Police Chief Jerel Haley, stepped down after nine years in that position.