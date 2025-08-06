Rollover Crash on 46-East Determined To Be Suicide 8.06.2025

crash

Yesterday morning, just before 6 am, Paso Robles police responded to a single vehicle incident on highway 46 east, near the 101 intersection.

When officers arrived, they found a 75-year-old male resident of Templeton deceased inside of a black pickup truck. An investigation with the Paso Robles police department and the detective bureau unfolded.

The police department has determined the male died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound prior to the crash. Police say no drugs or alcohol appear to be involved.