City of Atascadero Accepting Applications For Planning Commission 8.07.2025

The city of Atascadero has announced an unscheduled vacancy for its planning commission.

One vacant, at large position is now available, and applications are due by Friday, August 29th at 5 pm. Planning commissioners must be residents in the city of Atascadero, and a registered voter in order to qualify.

Atascadero’s planning commission is a body of seven citizens appointed by the city council, who review matters related to land use planning and development. The current vacancy is for a term ending December 31, 2026.

Applications are available on the city’s website, or a hardcopy can be requested from the city clerk’s office at (805) 470 – 3400.

Interviews with the city council are expected to be held in September.