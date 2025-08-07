California Mid-State Fair 2025 Results 8.07.2025

The 79th annual California mid-State Fair wrapped up late last month, running from July 16th through the 27th.

The fair has released a wrap-up for its attendance, contests, and events. The fair says they welcomed 366,216 guests this year, a 6.5% increase from 2024.

The industrial arts auction raised $234,900 this year, and the livestock auctions have raised over $3.1 million.

For central coast wine & olive oil: winery of the year went to Le Vigne Winery. Producer of the year for olive oil went to Sunshine Olive Oil. In the wine industry awards: Molly Bohlman was named winemaker of the year, Aron Nevarez wine grape grower of the year, Chris Taranto industry person of the year, and Libbie Agran lifetime achievement award.

And for the agriculture awards: Marty Settevendemie was named agriculturist of the year, Debbie Arnold cattlewoman of the year, and Jill Heely cattleman of the year.