Wildfire Smoke Expected to Impact SLO County 8.06.2025

The county public health department and air pollution control district announced that smoke from the Gifford fire is expected to impact air in the county quality starting today.

A release by the agencies says areas impacted will be southern San Luis Obispo county, including the 5 Cities and Nipomo area, and even as far north as the city of San Luis Obispo. The departments are working together to identify any potential health impacts and inform the community about safeguarding individual health. The release says the county can expect skies to be hazy, with high levels of ash present.

If you see ash fall or smell smoke, you are advised to head and remain indoors if possible, avoid strenuous outdoor activity, close all windows, and visit: slocleanair.org for more information and guidelines.