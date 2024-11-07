Atascadero Council Discussing 2025 Community Development Block Grants 11.07.2024

The Atascadero city council’s next meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, November 12th.

The city council will discuss and develop its recommendations for the 2025 community development block grant funding cycle. The city is estimated to have around 146 thousand dollars available from the county for these grants.

Currently the requested funds from applicants exceed the available estimated funds by about ten thousand dollars. Applications for the 2025 grant funding cycle are: the El Camino Homeless Organization for the operation of a homeless shelter, the 5 Cities Homeless Coalition for, a youth activity scholarship fund for the city, administration costs for the city and county, and the Viejo Camino sidewalk accessibility project.

Council will create a draft funding recommendation to be forwarded to the county, with the final recommendation due by February 2025.