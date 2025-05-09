Atascadero Memorial Day Ceremony 5.09.2025

The annual Memorial Day Ceremony hosted by the Atascadero Veterans Memorial Foundation will take place Monday, May 26th at the Faces of Freedom Memorial.

The festivities starts at 11 am with a flyover by the Estrella Warbirds. Cal Poly ROTC will present the colors as they are accompanied by the Central Coast Pipes and Drums and the Welcome Home Military Heroes Flag Line.

This year’s guest speaker will be pilot Melissa Hughes, representing women airforce service pilots.

A wreath will be laid in memory of Dan Phillips “Barber Dan.”

A barbecue will be provided by the Kiwanis following the ceremony.