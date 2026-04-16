Atascadero PD Reminds Drivers of Distracted Driving Awareness Month 04.16.2026

The Atascadero police department is reminding motorists that April is distracted driving awareness month.

The APD encourages drivers to “stay focused, keep their eyes forward, and hands on the wheel.” Distractions like checking a phone, using an in-dash touchscreen or car phone app, adjusting the radio, or eating can have serious consequences. APD commander Matt Chesson said “when drivers take their eyes off the road, even for a few seconds, lives can change forever.”

In 2023, 158 people were killed in distracted driving crashes in California. Under current law, drivers are not allowed to hold a phone or other electronic devices while operating a vehicle, even when stopped at a red light.