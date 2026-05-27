County Ag Commissioner Investigates Recent Shipment Incident 05.27.2026

2026 GWSS Shipment Inspections_Costco

The San Luis Obispo county agricultural commissioner, Martin Settevendemie, has released a statement regarding an investigation into glassy-winged sharpshooters (GWSS) in San Luis Obispo county.

GWSS is an “invasive agricultural pest capable of transmitting Pierce’s disease to grapevines,” according to the statement. While they pose no risk to human health, “it is a California-rated pest of significant concern to the state’s grape industry.”

Between April and May 21st, a wholesale nursery in Fresno county shipped grape plants containing viable GWSS life stages to several retail locations in California. An investigation by county agricultural officials revealed that the nursery did ship plants to the San Luis Obispo Costco, but none of the shipments included grape plants or any detectable life stages of GWSS.

Based on the county’s investigation, they believe there is extremely low risk from this incident.