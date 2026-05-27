SLO Police Shoot Man With Foam Rounds During Standoff 05.27.2026

The San Luis Obispo police department responded to a report on the 1300 block of Madonna road yesterday at about 5:30 pm, where a man was refusing to leave a business.

When police arrived at the location and attempted to approach the man, he began to yell at officers to not come near him, and stated several times that he had a firearm and wanted to die, or commit suicide by cop. The man was identified as 55-year-old Steven Wilson. Wilson continued to threaten officers and refuse to comply after 20 minutes of negotiation. When he reached into a pack he was wearing at his waist, officers used munitions made of dense foam to strike him in the leg, and take him into custody without further incident. A firearm was not located on Wilson’s person.

He was treated for minor injuries at a hospital, and booked into the San Luis Obispo county jail for felony resisting arrest. No officers were injured.