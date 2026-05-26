Paso School Board to Decide on Placing Bond on November Ballot 05.26.2026

The Paso Robles school board’s next meeting is tonight at 6.

On tonight’s action items is the next step for the proposed general obligation bond for the school district. Tonight’s resolution would approve placing the bond on the November ballot, which requires 55% or more of voters approval to pass. At least 2/3rd of board members must agree to adopt the resolution.

The resolution says the bond would not exceed $205,000,000, for the purpose of “raising money for the improvement, upgrade, renovation, rebuilding, replacement, furnishing, and equipping of the district’s high school classrooms, sites and facilities.”

You can attend tonight’s meeting in person, or watch online.